Stuart Skinner News: Stunned by Sabres
Skinner made 20 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.
The two teams traded tallies through two periods, but a quick Sabres counter-attack early in the third produced Tage Thompson's second goal of the night, and the game-winner. Skinner has struggled since the beginning of February, going 3-5-0 over his last 10 outings with a 3.67 GAA and .871 save percentage, but his starting spot appears safe as Calvin Pickard hasn't been any better (4.03 GAA, .879 save percentage) over that stretch.
