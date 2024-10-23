Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner News: Suffers overtime loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 2:29pm

Skinner stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Skinner has won just one of his first five outings of the season, and he was just seven seconds away from forcing a shootout before Sebastian Aho's game-winning goal changed his plans. Skinner has posted a save percentage below the .910 mark and has allowed at least three goals in each of his five appearances this season, so he's certainly struggled mightily in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign.

