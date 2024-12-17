Stuart Skinner News: Takes tough loss to Florida

Skinner made 22 saves in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

The back-and-forth affair saw the two teams combine for at least three goals in each period, but Florida dominated the third with three tallies on only 10 shots as Skinner let a 4-2 lead slip away. It's the first time since Nov. 21 that the netminder has given up more than three goals, and on the season Skinner is 11-8-2 in 21 outings with a 2.98 GAA and .892 save percentage.