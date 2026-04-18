Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Skinner will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 1, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Skinner went 2-0-1 in three games against the Flyers during the 2025-26 regular season, stopping 64 of 71 shots. Still, he was inconsistent down the stretch, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 3.50 GAA and an .876 save percentage in his last 10 outings.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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