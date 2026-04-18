Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine in Game 1
Skinner will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 1, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Skinner went 2-0-1 in three games against the Flyers during the 2025-26 regular season, stopping 64 of 71 shots. Still, he was inconsistent down the stretch, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 3.50 GAA and an .876 save percentage in his last 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 5011 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More