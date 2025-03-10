Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Skinner will guard the visiting net in Buffalo on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Skinner has won his last two starts after struggling through the month of February, going 1-4-1 with a 3.77 GAA and an .880 save percentage. Skinner is 22-15-4 with a 2.87 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 43 appearances this season. The Sabres are generating 3.13 goals per game in 2024-25, 12th in the NHL.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
