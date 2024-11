Skinner will patrol the visiting crease in Colorado on Saturday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner is 5-2-1 in his last eight starts. Overall the 26-year-old is 7-6-2 with a 3.23 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 15 appearances. He will face the Avalanche, who are 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.29 goals per game.