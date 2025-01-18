Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Saturday
Skinner will defend the road crease in Vancouver on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Skinner is 5-1-0 in his last six starts, giving up 11 goals on 163 shots (.933 save percentage) including five goals on 26 shots in his lone loss. Skinner is 18-9-3 with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage this season. The Canucks are averaging only 2.84 goals per game, 22nd in the NHL this season.
