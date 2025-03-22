Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Skinner will patrol the home crease against Seattle on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner stopped 13 of 16 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg before leaving the game due to a concussion spotter. However, he won't miss any additional action. Skinner has a 23-17-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 14th in the league with 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
