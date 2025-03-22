Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Saturday

Skinner will patrol the home crease against Seattle on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner stopped 13 of 16 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg before leaving the game due to a concussion spotter. However, he won't miss any additional action. Skinner has a 23-17-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 14th in the league with 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.