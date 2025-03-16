Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Sunday

Skinner will defend the road net against the Rangers on Sunday, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Skinner has lost his last two outings, surrendering six goals on 45 shots. He has a 22-17-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.88 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 13th in the league with 3.01 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.