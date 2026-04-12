Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Sunday
Skinner will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Skinner will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. The 27-year-old Skinner is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. Washington ranks 14th in the league with 3.20 goals per game this season.
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