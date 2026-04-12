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Stuart Skinner News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Skinner will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Skinner will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. The 27-year-old Skinner is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. Washington ranks 14th in the league with 3.20 goals per game this season.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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