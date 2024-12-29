Fantasy Hockey
Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Toppled by Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Skinner turned aside 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Oilers held a 3-2 lead going into the third period, but Tanner Jeannot tied it up early in the frame before Quinton Byfield snapped home the OT winner. It was a rare December misstep for Skinner, who has allowed two goals or less in five of eight starts this month while going 5-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
