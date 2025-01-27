Stuart Skinner News: Unavailable against Seattle

Skinner (personal) will not be in the lineup Monday versus the Kraken.

Skinner and his wife, Chloe, welcomed their child into the world Monday. The Oilers signed Tyler Palmer of the University of Alberta to an amateur tryout Monday as a result of Skinner's absence. Calvin Pickard will start versus the Kraken, while Palmer will back him up. Skinner's next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday against the Red Wings.