Stuart Skinner News: Unimpressive in relief duty

Skinner gave up two goals on 16 shots in relief of Calvin Pickard in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Skinner didn't have to wear the loss, but he didn't do anything to help the Oilers attempt a comeback. The 26-year-old has gone five appearances without a win, allowing a total of 18 goals on 131 shots in that span. Skinner remains at 20-15-4 on the year with a 2.87 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 41 games played. He'll likely start Thursday versus the Canadiens, but if the Oilers make a trade for a goalie, Skinner will be on notice that his No. 1 job is at risk.