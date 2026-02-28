Stuart Skinner News: Winning streak ends

Skinner made 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Skinner hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 11, and he's 5-0-2 in his last seven outings. He has also gone 8-1-2 since Christmas. Skinner allowed 12 goals in his first three games in Pittsburgh, but since then, he has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of 11 games. Skinner has a 2.76 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 appearances this season between the Penguins and Oilers.