Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Winning streak ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:50pm

Skinner made 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Skinner hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 11, and he's 5-0-2 in his last seven outings. He has also gone 8-1-2 since Christmas. Skinner allowed 12 goals in his first three games in Pittsburgh, but since then, he has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of 11 games. Skinner has a 2.76 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 appearances this season between the Penguins and Oilers.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
