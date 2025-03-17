Stuart Skinner News: Wins in New York

Skinner stopped 21 of 22 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Skinner put an end to a two-game skid after losing to the Sabres and Devils earlier in the road trip. The 26-year-old limited the damage to a Will Cuylle goal on a broken play at the net front in the second period. Skinner improved to 23-17-4 with a 2.84 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 46 outings this season. The Oilers open a four-game homestand Tuesday versus Utah.