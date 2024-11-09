Stuart Skinner News: Wins with plenty of support

Skinner allowed three goals on 20 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Skinner didn't perform well, but the Oilers' offense put up a season-high seven goals to lift him up. This was Skinner's third win in his last five outings, but he's allowed 14 goals in that span. He's now 4-5-1 with a 3.25 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 10 starts. This was the first time he started consecutive games since a stretch of three straight starts from Oct. 19-25, but a pair of back-to-back sets in that span likely led to an increased workload for Calvin Pickard. The Oilers don't have any back-to-backs in the next week, and they'll be back in action at home Tuesday against the low-scoring Islanders.