Stuart Skinner News: Yields four goals in loss
Skinner turned away 20 of 24 shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.
Skinner kept the Stars off the scoresheet in the first period before the visitors responded with a four-goal second period, which ultimately proved to be the difference Saturday. With the loss, he now has a 21-15-9 record, a 2.91 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. After a strong stretch of play leading into the Olympic break, the 27-year-old netminder has struggled since with a 2-3-4 record, a 3.35 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his last nine appearances. His next chance to bounce back is Monday's road clash against the Islanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1613 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More