Stuart Skinner headshot

Stuart Skinner News: Yields four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Skinner turned away 20 of 24 shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Skinner kept the Stars off the scoresheet in the first period before the visitors responded with a four-goal second period, which ultimately proved to be the difference Saturday. With the loss, he now has a 21-15-9 record, a 2.91 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. After a strong stretch of play leading into the Olympic break, the 27-year-old netminder has struggled since with a 2-3-4 record, a 3.35 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his last nine appearances. His next chance to bounce back is Monday's road clash against the Islanders.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stuart Skinner See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
14 days ago