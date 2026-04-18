Stuart Skinner News: Yields three goals in loss
Skinner stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 1.
Skinner was strong early on, but the Flyers' pair of goals in the third period ended up being too much to overcome. The 27-year-old Skinner went 4-5-4 with a 3.24 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 14 outings after the Olympic break. That's not a great run of form for the goalie, but he has the edge over Arturs Silovs for playing time. Skinner's experience could be the difference -- over three previous playoff runs, he has a combined 26-22 record with a 2.88 GAA, an .893 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 postseason appearances, which includes taking the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of the previous two seasons.
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