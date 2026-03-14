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Stuart Skinner News: Yields three goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Skinner stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Skinner gave up the first two goals of the game as the Penguins' defense started out leaky, but he and the players in front of him improved later in the contest. The 27-year-old netminder had gone winless in his last five outings (0-1-4) with 16 goals allowed, so this was a much-needed performance. Skinner is up to 20-13-8 with a 2.78 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 41 appearances this season, though his numbers have been slightly better with the Penguins than they were with the Oilers. He's best avoided in fantasy for the week ahead -- if the Penguins continue their goalie rotation, Skinner is lined up for two consecutive starts against the Eastern Conference's top team, the Hurricanes.

Stuart Skinner
Pittsburgh Penguins
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