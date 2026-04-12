Stuart Skinner News: Yields two goals in loss

Skinner stopped 23 of 25 shots on net in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals.

Skinner was left on an island Sunday, as the Penguins' offense came up empty while he allowed just one goal inside the first 55 minutes of the contest. With the loss, he now holds a 23-17-9 record, an .889 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA across 49 outings this season. He's alternated wins and losses over his last seven outings, making him a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option ahead of Pittsburgh's final game of the regular season. If he is called upon to start over Arturs Silovs, Skinner will have his work cut out for him against the hot Blues' offense.