Tage Thompson Injury: Expected to miss out Friday

Thompson (lower body) is not expected back in the lineup versus the Ducks on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson didn't participate in line rushes during the game-day skate, effectively ruling out his return to action Friday. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the 27-year-old center figures to be a long shot to get onto the ice for Saturday's clash with San Jose -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out.