Tage Thompson Injury: Game-time decision Saturday
Thompson (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus Nashville on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Thompson participated in a full practice Friday, including seeing duty on the first power play. The 27-year-old sat out Tuesday's game against Columbus. Thompson was red-hot before his injury, picking up four goals and eight points in his last three games. Thompson has 26 goals and 22 assists over 47 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now