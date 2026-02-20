Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson Injury: Likely to play in gold-medal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Thompson, who is dealing with a foot injury, is expected to be available for Sunday's gold-medal game versus Canada, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Thompson blocked a shot off his foot and was unable to finish Thursday's 6-2 win over Slovakia. The 28-year-old looks set to play through the issue Sunday, though it's unclear if the Sabres will give him any time off once the NHL campaign resumes. It'll be worth checking in on Thompson's status before Sunday's title game.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson
