Tage Thompson Injury: Not playing Saturday
Thompson (lower body) will not play in Philadelphia on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Thompson has been ruled out Saturday, but the Sabres are hopeful that he will be able to return Wednesday in LA as Buffalo is in California for three games. Thompson has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 games this season, including goals in each of his previous four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now