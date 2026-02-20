Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson Injury: Out for remainder of semifinal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's semifinal matchup against Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics due to precautionary reasons, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Thompson went to the locker room to begin the third period of Friday's matchup, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after. The United States had a five-goal lead upon Thompson's exit, and it's not yet clear whether the 28-year-old would be available for a potential gold medal game against Canada, but the fact that his departure was labeled as precautionary suggests that he could suit up Sunday.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
18 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago