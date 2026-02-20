Tage Thompson Injury: Out for remainder of semifinal
Thompson has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's semifinal matchup against Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics due to precautionary reasons, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Thompson went to the locker room to begin the third period of Friday's matchup, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after. The United States had a five-goal lead upon Thompson's exit, and it's not yet clear whether the 28-year-old would be available for a potential gold medal game against Canada, but the fact that his departure was labeled as precautionary suggests that he could suit up Sunday.
