Tage Thompson Injury: Remains unavailable Wednesday

Thompson (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Thompson might also miss Friday's tilt versus Anaheim, but he's expected to return Saturday versus San Jose at the latest. The 27-year-old has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 outings with the Sabres in 2024-25. He should play on the top line and first power-play unit once he's healthy.