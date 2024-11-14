Tage Thompson Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Thompson (lower body) will not play versus St. Louis on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson was injured early in the second period in Monday's 7-5 loss to Montreal, and did not return. Thompson was on a four-game goal-scoring streak and has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 games this season. He has been his old self after slumping last season with only 56 points in 71 regular-season contests. He has been held off the scoresheet on only three occasions this season.