Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson Injury: Working through concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Thompson skated ahead of Wednesday's practice but will need to clear the NHL's concussion protocol before he can return to action, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson should benefit from the Sabres' schedule that has the team off until Saturday's matchup with the Predators. Even if the center is unable to play in that contest, he should be back in time to face the Rangers on Feb. 22 following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

