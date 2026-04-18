Tage Thompson News: Back in lineup
Thompson (rest) will return to the lineup for Game 1 versus Boston on Sunday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Thompson was given the night off in Wednesday's regular-season finale, as the Sabres had already clinched first place in the Atlantic Division. Thompson had 40 goals and 41 assists in 81 games this season, the third time he has hit the 40-goal mark in the last four seasons.
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