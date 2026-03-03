Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Beast mode activated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Thompson scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

It stood as the winner. Thompson has been a beast since early December. He's currently on an eight-game, nine-point streak that includes five goals and 33 shots. But since Dec. 8, Thompson has put up points in 28 of his last 33 games (21 goals, 21 assists; 115 shots). That's the kind of fantasy dominance that helps win championships.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
8 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago