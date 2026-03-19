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Tage Thompson News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Thompson scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Thompson had gone five games without a goal and four without a point after his four-assist effort versus the Lightning on March 8. The 28-year-old got back on track with a tally early in the third period to stretch the Sabres' lead to 4-0. Thompson has 35 goals, 71 points, 236 shots on net, 72 hits, 42 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 69 outings. He's on pace to top the 40-goal mark for the third time in four years.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
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