Tage Thompson News: Buries goal in win

Thompson scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Thompson had gone five games without a goal and four without a point after his four-assist effort versus the Lightning on March 8. The 28-year-old got back on track with a tally early in the third period to stretch the Sabres' lead to 4-0. Thompson has 35 goals, 71 points, 236 shots on net, 72 hits, 42 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 69 outings. He's on pace to top the 40-goal mark for the third time in four years.