Tage Thompson News: Contributes assist in win

Thompson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

There was some debate who would get credit for the Sabres' fourth goal, which was an awarded empty-netter that ultimately went to Ryan McLeod. Thompson was still rewarded with an assist on that play for his first point in three contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, 16 helpers, 117 shots on net, 40 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 39 appearances in a top-line role this season.