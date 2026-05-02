Tage Thompson News: Deals two helpers in win
Thompson logged two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.
Thompson had the secondary helper on both of the Sabres' first-period goals, which ended up being the difference in this series-clinching win. The 28-year-old contributed two goals, five assists, 26 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over six outings his first playoff series. Thompson can score more, but he'll look to remain effective and productive in a top-line role as the Sabres turn their sights to the second round against either the Canadiens or the Lightning.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 284 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 239 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 2111 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2111 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More