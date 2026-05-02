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Tage Thompson News: Deals two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Thompson logged two assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Thompson had the secondary helper on both of the Sabres' first-period goals, which ended up being the difference in this series-clinching win. The 28-year-old contributed two goals, five assists, 26 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over six outings his first playoff series. Thompson can score more, but he'll look to remain effective and productive in a top-line role as the Sabres turn their sights to the second round against either the Canadiens or the Lightning.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
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