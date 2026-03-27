Tage Thompson News: Earns 400th career point
Thompson scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Thompson's goal was the 400th point of his career, coming in his 521st game. He got the Sabres on the board at 5:35 of the second period. For the season, the 28-year-old center is up to 37 goals, 75 points, 246 shots on net, 75 hits, 44 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 73 appearances. Thompson has finished above a point-per-game pace just once in his career, which was in his best year with 47 goals and 94 points over 78 outings in 2022-23.
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