Tage Thompson News: Extends point streak in victory

Thompson netted a power-play goal and posted four shots on net in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flames on Saturday.

Thompson gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at the 13:37 mark of the first period. He has produced three goals and one helper during his three-game point spree, and he has been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last 12 outings. Thompson has compiled 10 goals and 17 points through 15 appearances this campaign.