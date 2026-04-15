Tage Thompson News: Getting rested
Thompson (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Thompson will sit out the regular-season finale after the Sabres locked up the top seed in the Atlantic Division. He secured a point-per-game pace for the second time in his career with 40 goals and 41 assists over 81 outings. He'll be ready to roll for Game 1 versus the Bruins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Pickups to Fuel Playoff Charge9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2719 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Can Sabres Make Deep Run After Ending Playoff Drought?20 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2521 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More