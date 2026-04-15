Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Getting rested

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Thompson (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Thompson will sit out the regular-season finale after the Sabres locked up the top seed in the Atlantic Division. He secured a point-per-game pace for the second time in his career with 40 goals and 41 assists over 81 outings. He'll be ready to roll for Game 1 versus the Bruins.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
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