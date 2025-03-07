Tage Thompson News: Goals in three straight games

Thompson scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Lightning.

Thompson's goal put the Sabres ahead 4-3 in the second period, but their lead evaporated as Jake Guentzel had a hat trick in that frame. This was Thompson's third straight game with a goal. The 27-year-old forward is up to 31 tallies, 54 points, 174 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating across 55 appearances. He'll likely surpass last year's 56-point output -- he's on track to top the 40-goal and 70-point marks.