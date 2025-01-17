Tage Thompson News: Helpers in back-to-back games

Thompson logged an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Thompson set up a Zach Benson tally in the third period. This was Thompson's second game in a row with a helper, and he has a goal and five assists over seven outings in January. Overall, the 27-year-old has 36 points, 124 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances in 2024-25.