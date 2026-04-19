Tage Thompson News: Leads charge with three points

Thompson scored twice on seven shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Thompson was limited to three points over his last six outings of the regular season. The 28-year-old is getting his first taste of playoff action, but he should be able to adjust quickly to the increased physicality. Thompson will be counted on as a key part of the Sabres' offense after posting a 40-goal, 81-point regular season over 81 appearances. He will continue to work on the top line and first power-play unit.