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Tage Thompson News: Leads charge with three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Thompson scored twice on seven shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Thompson was limited to three points over his last six outings of the regular season. The 28-year-old is getting his first taste of playoff action, but he should be able to adjust quickly to the increased physicality. Thompson will be counted on as a key part of the Sabres' offense after posting a 40-goal, 81-point regular season over 81 appearances. He will continue to work on the top line and first power-play unit.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
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