Tage Thompson News: Leads charge with three points
Thompson scored twice on seven shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.
Thompson was limited to three points over his last six outings of the regular season. The 28-year-old is getting his first taste of playoff action, but he should be able to adjust quickly to the increased physicality. Thompson will be counted on as a key part of the Sabres' offense after posting a 40-goal, 81-point regular season over 81 appearances. He will continue to work on the top line and first power-play unit.
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