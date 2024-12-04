Tage Thompson News: Lights lamp twice in loss

Thompson scored two goals on a team-high five shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The 27-year-old center gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead early in the first period, his first points in four games since returning from a lower-body injury. After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Thompson has been back in form this season when he's been healthy, collecting 13 goals and 20 points in 20 contests.