Tage Thompson News: Lights lamp twice in win
Thompson scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Oilers.
The 27-year-old opened and closed the book on the night's offense, banging home the rebound on his own shot in the first period and then out-waiting Stuart Skinner as he drifted across the front of the net in the third. Thompson has tickled twine five times in the last five games, extending a hot streak that has seen him light the lamp an impressive 14 times in his last 17 appearances.
