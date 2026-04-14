Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Thompson scored two goals, fired six shots on net and dished out two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Thompson's first goal of the contest, which he scored midway through the second period, would stand as Monday's game-winning tally. With his pair of twine finders, the 28-year-old center eclipsed 40 goals on the season, securing 40 or more goals in three of the last four seasons. Overall, he is up to 81 points, 272 shots on net, 85 hits and 48 blocked shots across 81 games this season. His consistency this season has led him to the second 80-plus-point campaign of his nine-year NHL career. Thompson will look to bring his strong stretch of play into the postseason, where Buffalo will host the higher-seeded of the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
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