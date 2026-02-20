Tage Thompson News: Likely to play in gold-medal game
Thompson is expected to be available for Sunday's gold-medal game versus Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Thompson blocked a shot off his foot and was unable to finish Thursday's 6-2 win over Slovakia. The 28-year-old looks set to play through the issue Sunday, though it's unclear if the Sabres will give him any time off once the NHL campaign resumes.
