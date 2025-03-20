Tage Thompson News: Nabs power-play helper

Thompson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Thompson has six goals and three assists over 10 outings in March, with this being his second power-play point of the month. The 27-year-old has reached the 60-point mark in just 61 appearances, a much better performance than his 56-point effort over 71 games a year ago. Thompson has 34 goals, 26 helpers, 14 power-play points, 195 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-1 rating in 2024-25.