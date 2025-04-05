Tage Thompson News: Nets goal No. 40
Thompson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.
Thompson has six goals and an assist over his last six games, which ended up being a sprint to the 40-goal mark this season. It's the second time in his career that Thompson has reached that level, though he's at 67 points through 69 appearances in 2024-25 compared to 94 points (47 goals, 47 assists) in 78 games in 2022-23. The 27-year-old has added 219 shots on net, 64 hits, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating as a top-line fixture this season, though he's often played on the wing while Jiri Kulich or Ryan McLeod line up at center.
