Tage Thompson News: Nets goal vs. Rangers

Thompson scored a goal in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Thompson scored for the second consecutive game, and the 27-year-old playmaker continues to enjoy an excellent start to the campaign with at least one point in all but three of his appearances. Thompson was coming off a relatively down year in 2023-24, where he posted 29 goals and 56 points across 71 regular-season contests, but he seems to be on a good pace to surpass that tally in 2024-25 with 16 points across his first 14 contests.