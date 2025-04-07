Tage Thompson News: Nets hat trick Sunday

Thompson recorded a hat trick in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Thompson has scored in four games in a row and is having an excellent end to what has been one of the best seasons of his career. He's not going to reach the 90-point plateau as he did in 2022-23, but he's only four goals away from tying his best scoring mark (47 goals) from that campaign. He's also notched 10 points (nine goals, one assist) over his last seven appearances.