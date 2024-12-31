Tage Thompson News: Offers assist in loss

Thompson notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Thompson got a piece of Bowen Byram's shot attempt, and Jason Zucker picked up the loose change for the Stars' first goal. The 27-year-old Thompson got on the scoresheet in 10 of 14 games in December, but he had just two multi-point efforts for the month, earning seven goals and five assists. He's up to 30 points, 92 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating through 33 contests overall while maintaining his usual top-line role.