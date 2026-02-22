Tage Thompson News: Officially playing against Canada

Thompson (undisclosed) will be available for Sunday's gold medal game against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Thompson exited Friday's semifinal win over Slovakia after blocking a shot off his foot, but he was expected to suit up in the gold medal game and has officially been given the green light against Canada. He's been productive during the 2026 Winter Olympics, recording three goals, an assist and a plus-3 rating across his five appearances.