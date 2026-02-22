Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Officially playing against Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Thompson (undisclosed) will be available for Sunday's gold medal game against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Thompson exited Friday's semifinal win over Slovakia after blocking a shot off his foot, but he was expected to suit up in the gold medal game and has officially been given the green light against Canada. He's been productive during the 2026 Winter Olympics, recording three goals, an assist and a plus-3 rating across his five appearances.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago