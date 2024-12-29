Tage Thompson News: One of each in victory

Thompson produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

The goal was Thompson's third on the man advantage in 2024-25. It was the 27-year-old's first multi-point effort since Dec. 3, as the Sabres have struggled up until their last three games. The right-shot center has registered two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. Thompson is leading Buffalo in scoring with 18 goals and 29 points through 32 appearances. The Arizona native's next chance to extend his point streak to four games will come Tuesday in Dallas.